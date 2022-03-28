Watch Genesis play last ever gig in London









Genesis have played for the final time as a group after an emotional curtain closing swansong in London on March 26th.

At a sold-out O2 Arena in London, the group ran through a career-spanning 23 track setlist to celebrate 55 years of their prog-rock group.

During that time the former school friends sailed to lofty heights that very few acts reach, fetching whopping album sales figures in excess of 100million as they achieved global success that helped to set up subsequent solo careers.

Phil Collins emotionally revealed to the that it would be the last ever Genesis tour while introducing the classic track ‘Land of Confusion’. As the news watched over the crowd, Collins still had the wherewithal to comically remark: “After tonight we’ve got to get real jobs.”

The band on the night consisted of Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks, Daryl Stuermer, Nic Collins, Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth. Peter Gabriel was also in attendance, but he did not perform in a musical capacity with his former group.

You can check out the setlist for the show below, as well as a string of collated highlights from the web to toast the last hoorah of Genesis.

Genesis final setlist:

‘Behind the Lines’ / ‘Duke’s End’

‘Turn It On Again’

‘Mama’

‘Land Of Confusion’

‘Home By The Sea’

‘Second Home By The Sea’

‘Fading Lights’

‘The Cinema Show’

‘Afterglow’

‘That’s All’

‘The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway’

‘Follow You Follow Me’

‘Duchess’

‘No Son Of Mine’

‘Firth Of Fifth’

‘I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)’ (with ‘Stagnation’ snippet)

‘Domino’

‘Throwing It All Away’

‘Tonight, Tonight, Tonight’

‘Invisible Touch’

ENCORE:

‘I Can’t Dance’

‘Dancing With The Moonlit Knight’

‘The Carpet Crawlers’

