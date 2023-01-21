Robert Pattinson opens up about weight loss issues









During a revealing new interview, Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson has opened up about “insidious” male body image pressures that lead him to experiment with countless fad diets.

Previously, the actor has discussed his strict workout and diet routine in preparation for The Batman, which included daily military-style training, boxing, running and eating a significant amount of fish. He also stated his discomfort with talking about his exercise routine in interviews. The actor claimed that it is “quite embarrassing when you get into a pattern of answering questions about your workout because there’ll always be a guy who’s in better shape than you”.

The actor expressed how “crazy” body standards are for men in Hollywood. “And it’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake, it’s extraordinarily addictive — and you don’t quite realise how insidious it is until it’s too late,” he said.

Pattinson continued: “But I have basically tried every fad you can think of, everything except consistency. I once ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks, as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt. Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lose weight. And I tried to do keto once. I was like, ‘Oh, there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realise that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

Pattinson will reprise his role as Batman in a sequel set for release in 2025 “at the earliest”. Matt Reeves will return as director. It is assumed that other characters, such as Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, will also star in the highly-anticipated follow-up.

There is also a Penguin spin-off in the works, starring Colin Farrel as the villain. According to the actor, the HBO series “starts about a week after The Batman ends, so Gotham is still somewhat underwater.”