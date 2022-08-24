Matt Reeves is working on the script for 'The Batman 2'









It’s been confirmed: The Batman 2 is in development, and Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin are writing the script. Reeves was responsible for writing and directing the first film of this new era, which saw Robert Pattinson don the dark knight’s cloak.

Since then, the filmmaker has signed a deal with Warner Bros over several years, which gives the distributor first-look access to all of Reeves’ future projects. Discussing the new deal in a recent statement obtained by Deadline, Reeves said: “Making this legendary studio my home is a dream.”

He continued: “I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen.”

Reeves is apparently already working on the second The Batman film, which will see Pattinson return to the title role. Tomlin, who was also a (sadly uncredited) writer on the first script, will co-write the new instalment.

Reeves is also set to serve as executive producer on a Batman spinoff series focusing on Colin Farrell’s Penguin character, who made his first appearance on the big screen since Danny Devito gave life to the villain in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Opening up about the forthcoming project, Reeves said: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill,” Reeves said at the time “Dylan [Clark, film producer] and I are so excited to work with Lauren [LeFranc, writer and showrunner] in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”