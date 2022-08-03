Colin Farrell is incredibly eager to appear in 'The Batman' sequel









The star of the recent superhero movie phenomenon The Batman, Colin Farrell, has voiced his enthusiasm for appearing in the movie’s inevitable sequel.

Appearing on the red carpet for the premiere of Thirteen Lives in LA, Farrell was asked by Entertainment Weekly whether he’d be up for working with director Matt Reeves for another movie about the caped crusader. The actor replied with frenetic excitement, “Oh my god, you kidding me?!…It’s so much fun, are you joking [with] me? I’ve been around the block man. That was an easy sport, I mean … it was a joy”.

Playing the villainous Penguin with a snarling tone and city swagger, Farrell’s performance in the movie is undoubtedly elevated by his incredible makeup, allowing him to embody a character so far removed from his actual personality. Layered in mountains of prosthetics and pale makeup, the chiselled Irish actor is transformed into a bulging mafia boss who swells with pride in his position at the very top of the criminal hierarchy of Gotham City.

We may have to wait a while for the sequel to the popular superhero movie though, with Farrell further telling the publication, “Matt’s up to his bollocks, you know, hovering over the keyboard and just planning the story because he’s just so meticulous”.

Finally released to audiences worldwide on March 4th, 2022, The Batman is a bleak take on the character, going even darker than Christopher Nolan’s iconic trilogy starring Christian Bale. Reeves’ new vision features the likes of Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Andy Serkis and Zoë Kravitz, with the director and Warner Bros hoping to recapture the glory of Nolan’s trilogy.

