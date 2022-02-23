From James Brown to Tom Waits: Robert Pattinson's 15 favourite songs of all time









Robert Pattinson had been crystallised as Twilight’s Edward Cullen in popular culture but he has been delving into uncharted territory in recent years which has proven that he is one of the most talented actors of our generation. Pattinson has gone on to collaborate with pioneers of the artform in films that are nothing short of modern masterpieces.

Ranging from his anxiety-inducing powerhouse of a performance in the Safdie brothers’ Good Time to the fever dream that was Robert Eggers’ The Lighthouse, Pattinson has played unconventional characters with grace and intelligence by establishing his command over his craft. His work with Claire Denis in High Life is equally deserving of acclaim.

After starring in Christopher Nolan’s 2020 thriller Tenet, Pattinson is gearing up for another high-profile project that is set to dominate the landscape of cinema this year. He will don the iconic costume of Batman in Matt Reeves’ latest film about the caped crusader which is already highly anticipated by fans.

Music has been a vital part of the acting process for Pattinson who reportedly dressed up in the Batman costume and made ambient electronic music while taking a break from the shoots. Due to the isolated nature of the production, Pattinson developed a lot of the character on his own and even researched actual bats for the role.

In order to get a better understanding of some of the musical preferences of Robert Pattinson, we have curated a selection of some of the actor’s favourite songs. Among his favourite artists, Pattinson listed the likes of James Brown and Neil Young among other pioneers such as Van Morrison and Tom Waits whose song ‘Ruby’s Arms’ was featured in one of Pattinson’s favourite films as well – Jean-Luc Godard’s First Name: Carmen.

“I love Terry Reid,” Pattinson claimed. “I love the schizophrenic decisions he makes towards the end of this song [‘Dean’] when he’s choosing what notes to sing.Terry Reid was just one of those guys like James Brown who when they got into a groove, it just seemed like they’d want to keep singing the same line, let alone the same song, all night.”

Robert Pattinson’s 15 favourite songs of all time:

‘C-Jam Blues’ – Oscar Peterson

‘Solid Sender’ – John Lee Hooker

‘Soft’ – Kings of Leon

‘Cold Sweat’ – James Brown

‘Dean’ – Terry Reid

‘Stepping Out Queen, Pt. II’ – Van Morrison

‘Lengths’ – The Black Keys

‘One Mo’Gin’ – D’Angelo

‘Blue Monday People’ – Curtis Mayfield

‘Brown Trout Blues’ – Johnny Flynn

‘Ambulance Blues’ – Neil Young

‘A Whiter Shade of Pale’ – King Curtis

‘Ruby’s Arms’ – Tom Waits

‘(First) Essay for Orchestra, Op. 12’ – Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Yoel Levi

‘T.B. Sheets’ – Van Morrison