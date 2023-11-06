Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover ‘Lonely Boy’ by The Black Keys

Toyah Willcox and King Crimson founder Robert Fripp have released the latest entry into their ‘Sunday Lunch‘ cover series, which sees them take on ‘Lonely Boy’ by The Black Keys.

In “probably one of the funniest Sunday Lunches EVER”, according to the description, Toyah declares, “We’ve been waiting”, before Robert launches into the song on guitar. The video also features a number of outtakes.

Last week, the pair covered XYZ’s ‘Nice Day to Die’ in a spooky Halloween edition of the series.

They recently also took ‘Sunday Lunch’ on the road, playing stages across the United Kingdom throughout October. The tour included shows at London Shepherd’s Bush Empire and Manchester Salford Lowry.

Toyah recently told Eonmusic that they were in talks to turn ‘Sunday Lunch’ into a feature film, sharing, “We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment.”

“Obviously we wouldn’t be in it,” she continued, “It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what do you call pre-production. All of that’s going on.”

Watch Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox cover The Black Keys’ ‘Lonely Boy’ below.