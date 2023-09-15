Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox are in talks to adapt ‘Sunday Lunch’ into a feature film









Robert Fripp and Toyah Wilcox are currently locked in talks about adapting their popular Sunday Lunch series into a feature film.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the musical couple began recording covers together which were released on a weekly basis every Sunday. Over the years of making the series, Fripp and Wilcox have covered everything from Metallica to Radiohead.

They recently brought Sunday Lunch back following a brief hiatus and took on ‘Hate To Say I Told You So’ by The Hives. Now, they’ve opened up about their grand plans for the series, and potentially taking it to the big screen.

“We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment,” Wilcox said in a new interview with Eonmusic.

“Obviously, we won’t be in it. It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what you call pre-production. All of that’s going on,” she continued.

At the end of this month, Wilcox and Fripp are set to head on the road for Toyah & Robert’s Rock Party. The extensive run of dates includes a performance at The Lowry in Salford, and a show at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London.

Previously speaking about the tour, Wilcox said: “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK. This will be a rock show, with a full rock band—an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert! Xx”

Watch their cover of The Hives below.