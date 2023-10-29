Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover XYZ’s ‘Nice Day to Die’









King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp and singer and actress Toyah Willcox have released the latest entry into their ‘Sunday Lunch‘ series, with a cover of ‘Nice Day to Die’ by XYZ.

The “Halloween-flavoured” edition of their cover series features the duo fading into view amidst swirling ghost graphics. Fripp counts the song in and provides the guitar instrumentation while Willcox takes on the vocals.

“It’s a nice day to die,” Willcox declares in the closing moments, her orange hair blowing behind her. As the duo’s eyes begin to glow, Flipp concludes, “Welcome to Toyah and Robert’s scary Sunday.”

The latest episode follows the news that Fripp and Willcox are in talks to turn the series into a feature film. “We have a documentary crew following us, and we have quite a big production company scripting an idea at the moment,” Willcox recently told Eonmusic.

She went on to clarify that Fripp and Willcox wouldn’t star in the film: “Obviously we wouldn’t be in it. It’s for actors to play, but that’s all in the back kind of pool of what do you call pre-production. All of that’s going on.”

“I mean, movies take years, you know, for the even scripts to be accepted, so who knows what will happen?” Willcox concluded.

The duo also recently took the show on tour. October saw ‘Toyah and Robert’s Rock Party’ take to stages across the United Kingdom, including a show at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp’s cover of ‘Nice Day to Die’ below.