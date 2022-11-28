Robbie Williams wants to work with Wet Leg









Singer Robbie Williams has revealed that he would like to work with the rising indie band Wet Leg, but the veteran pop star has also conceded that a collaboration is unlikely to materialise.

Williams, who recently released XXV, which celebrates 25 years of life as a solo artist, made the revelation during an interview with an Italian radio station. He confessed: “I like this band called Wet Leg. I’d really like to work with them. I don’t know if they’d like to work with me.”

In the same interview, he also said: “My long-term goals are many and varied. I want to build a hotel. I want to start a chain of stores. I’ve got some clothing that I’m going to be doing. I’ve written a TV show. There’s the film coming out. I’m so busy but I’m super-grateful these things keep happening to me.”

Meanwhile, it has been a whirlwind of a year for Wet Leg, who scored a number-one album with their Mercury-nominated debut record. In September, the group announced they had cancelled tour dates in Denver and New Mexico due to their mental health.

“It’s been an amazing year playing our music all over the world but our busy touring schedule finally got the better of us this time,” Wet Leg wrote on social media. “I just want you guys to know that it wasn’t an easy decision at all and I’m sorry I didn’t post anything about it sooner.”

They added: “Our mental and physical health are such easy things to overlook when everything is so exciting and so busy, you barely have a moment to check in with yourself. Anyway after many big ugly cries and lots of good sleep, we’re back and ready to rumble. That means Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Life is Beautiful fest, New York and Sea Hear Now fest we are coming 4 u.”

Wet Leg’s UK and Ireland tour concludes tonight in Dublin, and they then head back to the USA for a series of dates which wraps up on December 16th in Williamsburg.