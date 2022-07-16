Rob Savage reveals his three favourite horror movies of all time









Whilst the rest of the movie industry struggled in the quagmire of the Covid-19 pandemic as cinemas closed down and release dates were indefinitely pushed back, British filmmaker Rob Savage found a gap in the market and utilised it to his benefit.

Taking the horror market by storm when he had millions of viewers as a captive audience in lockdown, Savage released the quarantine-made flick Host in July 2020. Directing actors remotely, instructing them how to set up their own cameras, lighting and stunts, Savage’s techniques were robust and original, with the final film being something of a found footage revival for a subgenre that had so long craved innovation.

Two years later and Savage’s latest release of Dashcam is causing a similar storm of interest. Shot, for the most part, on the titular camera lens of the dashcam of a car, the director’s latest film is proving divisive thanks to the MAGA-loving protagonist who leads the film with flagrant arrogance and undeniable quick wit, escaping the unusual entity that is chasing her throughout the backgrounds of rural England.

We sat down with Savage to discuss the insanity of his latest movie, touching on the ingenious special effects that went into the horror flick as well as the filmmakers who helped to inform his vision. Bookending our talk with the filmmaker, we asked Savage for his picks for his three favourite horror movies of all time, with his response covering several bases of the vast horror landscape.

“Sam Raimi is a big one, Raimi and his Evil Dead movies are huge to me,” Savage told us earlier in the interview, with his first of three picks going to the iconic comedy sequel, Evil Dead 2. Released in 1987, the humorous follow-up to the more linear original film, Evil Dead 2 is a far more wacky take on the dark evil that possesses a group of young people in the rural forests of Tennessee.

Taking us to a piece of classic horror cinema, Savage’s second choice is the 1961 Jack Clayton movie The Innocents, starring Deborah Kerr and Michael Redgrave. “I think that might be the greatest horror movie ever made, it’s just so impeccably staged, from the direction to the performances to the kind of nuance and subtext of the script,” Savage praises, with the film often included on lists of the best horror movies of all time, including our own.

Having made his living in the horror sub-genre of found footage, there’s no wonder that Savage’s final choice goes to a cult favourite of the movement, 2008s Lake Mungo. Calling the movie “probably one of the greatest horror debuts of all time,” the Dashcam director further adds, “This guy only made this one movie and I think it’s the most brilliant horror movie about loneliness that’s ever been made. It’s one of the great movies about alienation and also it’s scary as fuck”.

