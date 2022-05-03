Sam Raimi claims that the new 'Evil Dead Rise' is "terrifying"









It’s been 30 years since the release of the third film in the Evil Dead franchise, Army of Darkness, directed by Sam Raimi, and finally, a fourth instalment in the series is due to hit cinemas later this year.

Evil Dead Rise is due to be released on HBO Max later this year and will be a sequel to the original trilogy by Raimi, as opposed to connecting to the 2013 reboot by Fede Álvarez. Now, executive producer Raimi is firing up anticipation for the brand new film by calling the upcoming horror experience one of the most “terrifying” Evil Dead experiences of all time.

In conversation with Slash Film, Raimi shared his excitement for the new movie, explaining his trust in the director Lee Cronin who previously helmed 2019s The Hole in the Ground by A24.

“I’ve seen a rough cut [of Evil Dead Rise], a medium fine cut, and a fine cut,” Raimi explained to the publication, adding “There’s probably a few changes that Lee Cronin is making that I haven’t seen, but it’s great. It’s terrifying and it’s going to knock people’s socks off”.

Rated R, the forthcoming horror movie will star Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher and Morgan Davies, with Raimi co-writing the script alongside director Cronin.

Before the release of Evil Dead Rise, Raimi has the forthcoming release of the Marvel movie Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to look forward to. Take a look at the trailer for the brand new superhero movie, below, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Xochitl Gomez, Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams and Benedict Wong.