Benedict Cumberbatch named his favourite childhood film









Benedict Cumberbatch has continued to grow as an actor over the years and 2021 has been a major stepping stone in that journey. With fantastic performances in prominent projects such as Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, Cumberbatch has established himself as a top acting talent.

In The Power of the Dog, Cumberbatch delivered one of the finest performances of his career. Starring alongside Jesse Plemons as a couple of wealthy ranch-owning brothers, Jane Campion’s directorial return explored the human spectrum marked by intense emotions such as love, jealousy, desire and grief.

“I was always going to say yes, no matter what the ask was, to be frank,” Cumberbatch revealed while talking about Campion. “I just think she’s truly a living icon, an extraordinary filmmaker, and I was less concerned or aware that it was her first film in 11 years or her first male protagonist. That didn’t matter to me. I just wanted to work with her.”

Following his incredible run in 2021, Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the highly anticipated Marvel project Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Scheduled for a release early next month, this project will be another addition to Cumberbatch’s growing involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While many actors gravitate towards blockbusters because of the vast amounts of profits, Cumberbatch has been a fan of such cinematic spectacles from an early age. When it comes to his taste in cinema, the actor has often expressed his admiration for auteurs like Wes Anderson and David Lynch among others.

However, one of the formative cinematic experiences of his young life came when he witnessed the magic of Steven Spielberg’s Raiders of the Lost Ark. As a child, Cumberbatch was blown away by the adventures of Indiana Jones which is why he named it as his “childhood favourite” when asked about some of his top picks.

For many films fans around the world, Raiders of the Lost Ark remains an indispensable classic and Steven Spielberg believes that the reason for that is the unique characterisation of Indiana Jones. In an interview, Spielberg explained that there was one particular innovation that he and his team introduced to the genre that resulted in the film’s success.

Spielberg said: “I think one of the things we brought to the genre—and we didn’t coin the genre; it’s been around a lot longer than we’ve been around—but one of the things that George [Lucas] and I and, originally, Larry Kasdan, the writer of Raiders of the Lost Ark, brought to the genre, was the willingness to allow our leading man to get hurt and to express his pain and to get his mad out and to take pratfalls and sometimes be the butt of his own jokes.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.