Rise Against share techno remix 'Talking To Ourselves' from IDLES









Rise Against - 'Talking To Ourselves (IDLES Inner Monologue Remix)'

Chicago punk legends, Rise Against, have shared a pounding new remix of their 2021 track ‘Talking To Ourselves’ by Bristol punks, IDLES.

Released yesterday (February 28th), the remix takes all the hues of techno and industrial that coloured IDLES’ latest album, CRAWLER, and turns the Rise Against track into an atmospheric, heady piece. The use of subs is brilliant of the remix, and it’s bizarre to hear Rise Against and frontman Tim McIlrath remixed in such a way. It works well, though.

Accompanying the track is a trippy visualiser of black and white images. It contains a lot of flashing lighting, so viewer discretion is highly advised.

It’s been a busy period for Rise Against. In November 2021, they announced the Nowhere Sessions EP, a collection of live tracks from their latest studio album Nowhere Generation. The EP also featured their classic track ‘Savior’, as well as a cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s ‘Fortunate Son’ and Misfits’ ‘Hybrid Moments’.

IDLES released their fourth album, CRAWLER, in November 2021 to universal acclaim. Last week, they announced a host of tour dates for this year, which included the rescheduled show at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, which had to be postponed in February due to the danger posed by Storm Eunice.

Rise Against have also announced summer dates. Over August and September, they’ll be touring North America with emo icons The Used and Senses Failed. Find tickets here.

Listen to IDLES’s remix of ‘Talking To Ourselves’ below.

Rise Against summer tour dates:

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV

07/16 – Santa Barbara, CA

07/17 – San Diego, CA

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA

07/20 – Reno, NV

07/22 – Spokane, WA

07/23 – Vancouver, BC

07/24 – Bend, OR

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT

07/27 – Denver, CO

07/29 – Albuquerque, NM

07/30 – Oklahoma City, OK

08/01 – Dallas, TX

08/02 – San Antonio, TX

08/04 – Atlanta, GA

08/05 – Myrtle Beach, SC

08/06 – Raleigh, NC

08/08 – Norfolk, VA

08/09 – New York, NY

08/12 – Boston, MA

08/14 – Asbury Park, NJ

08/17 – Cleveland, OH

08/18 – Detroit, MI