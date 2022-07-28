Rina Sawayama shares new single 'Hold The Girl'









British pop star Rina Sawayama is closing in on the release of her second studio album, Hold the Girl, at the end of this summer. Now, Sawayama released her third single from the upcoming album with the LP’s title track.

An outsized pop song that bears more than a passing resemblance to Lady Gaga’s signature style, ‘Hold the Girl’ actually goes to some strange places over four minutes. That includes pitch-shifted vocals, acoustic guitars, brief stabs of strings, some light piano runs, and even a key change for the final chorus. That would usually make for a fairly dense arrangement, but ‘Hold the Girl’ skips along unencumbered by the weight of its disparate musical elements.

“It was the first song I wrote for the record at the end of 2020,” Sawayama told BBC Radio 1 about the new track. “I had gone to therapy and had a revelation, so I decided to write this song…that was the start of it. I was crying before going into the studio to write about it.”

Between her previous two previews of Hold the Girl, ‘This Hell’ and ‘Catch Me in the Air’, the ‘Hold the Girl’ single is the most fully-realized track so far from Sawayama’s new LP. Catchy and solidity eclectic, ‘Hold the Girl’ lives closer to the experimental wonkiness of Sawayama’s debut album while embracing the airy lightness of modern pop.

Starting in August, Sawayama will be taking her highly visual live shows across the globe, with shows in North America, Europe, and Asia all coming. Once Hold the Girl is officially released, Sawayama will kick off a series of concerts across England, Scotland, and Wales before winding her way through America towards the end of 2022.

Check out the audio for ‘Hold the Girl’ down below. Hold the Girl is set for a September 16th release.