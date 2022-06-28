Rina Sawayama releases new song 'Catch Me In The Air'









Rina Sawayama - 'Catch Me In The Air' 6

British pop mastermind Rina Sawayama has dropped the latest single from her upcoming sophomore LP, Hold the Girl, with the new track ‘Catch Me In The Air’.

Featuring airy synths and driving guitars without a hint of bite, ‘Catch Me In The Air’ is pure pop-rock and nothing more. Leaning hard into Sawayama’s bouncy chorus melody, the track might not exactly be up to the genre-bending peaks that Sawayama is normally capable of, but it’s so bright and summery that it’s hard not to enjoy. Light and frothy, ‘Catch Me In The Air’ seems custom-made to be the theme song to a mid-2000s tween television show.

“Sometimes I feel really ready for the emotional work. And then other times I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m too tired. I just want to write just a stupid, silly song,'” Sawayama told Zane Lowe. “And sometimes I do write stupid, silly songs that don’t mean anything. But I feel like I’m able to emotionally process that feeling when I write a song about it, so it feels really nice and to be able to share it, and then have that same emotional response from other people is amazing, so it’s worth doing”.

Adding: “It was one of the first-ever sessions that I did during lockdown in person, and so I was so anxious about catching COVID. Everyone was really feeling anxious about it. And then, so I think because of that, I wasn’t able to write and nothing was coming. Gracie was like, ‘Oh, my God, Gwen Stefani’s releasing a new song.’ And I was like, ‘Why don’t we just pretend to write for Gwen?’ Like, ‘Let’s just get our brains out of our heads and let’s just pretend.'”

“But after that I was like, ‘Ooh, I’m so about pre-chorus key changes at the moment.’ So, I think it was going into the chorus or maybe even going into the pre-chorus,” Sawayama concludes. “But anyway, I was like, ‘Oscar, come up with a key change please.’ And he was racking his brains because doing a key change is really hard… and what’s harder than an obvious key change is a really subtle key change”.

Check out the video for ‘Catch Me In The Air’ down below. Hold the Girl is set for a September 2nd release.