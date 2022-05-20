Rina Sawayama performs 'This Hell' on Fallon









Rina Sawayama has announced a new album called Hold the Girl, and one of her efforts, ‘This Hell’, was performed on ‘This Hell’. She appeared with a collection of dancers, each of them dressed in cowboy outfits. Sawayama was filmed on the Jimmy Fallon show, performed the rollicking number.

Sawayama recently partnered up with Charli XCX for the scintillatingly produced ‘Beg for You’, which was met with great critical acclaim upon release.

The 31-year-old Sawayama made headlines in 2020 when she released her debut album, Sawayama. It was a follow up to her self-released debut EP Rina.

“The response to the EP enabled me to have a bit more confidence in my creative process,” recalled the Japanese-born, British singer. “It was like, ‘Right, I only get one debut record, so what do I want it to sound like?’ I was really adamant that I wanted it to flow from top to bottom, and I wanted to take someone on a journey, but also house some really good songwriting, so it’s not just gimmicky.”

Hold the Girl will be released on September 2nd, and will likely continue on the narrative spun by her first album. She used the London Community Gospel Choir on her first album. Paul McCartney producer Paul Epworth worked on Hold The Girl, and is one of four producers credited on the final product. Clarence Clarity, Stuart Price and Marcus Andersson are the other three who received their credit and their due on the finished record. The album promises to be a more sophisticated album to the one that came before it.

In an interview with Variety magazine, the Japanese-born, British singer likened working with Epworth to a dream a child hopes to one day realise as an adult. She is also embarking on a tour of Britain and Ireland. The tour begins in October, kicking off in Newcastle at the O2 City Hall before closing off its terrain at the Brixton Academy in London.

Sawayama was born in Japan, but moved to Britain when she was five years old. Her work blends textures from both countries, in an effort to sound modern.