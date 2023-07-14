Riley Keough shares tribute to Lisa Marie Presley and brother Benjamin









Following her Emmy nomination for Daisy Jones & The Six, actor Riley Keough paid tribute to her late brother Benjamin and her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley.

Wednesday, July 12th, marked both the announcement of the 2023 Emmy nominations and the anniversary of the deaths of Riley Keough’s mother and brother, Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough. The date marks three years since her brother passed and six months since her mother’s death.

Benjamin Keough died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. Lisa Marie Presley, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, passed away earlier this year in January, aged 54. Riley Keough shared a tribute to her mother on Instagram at the time and, following her Emmy nomination, returned to the platform to honour both of her late relatives.

Riley Keough shared a black and white photo of Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough, with the caption, “Missing you both”.

Priscilla Presley also took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late grandson, sharing an image of a rose with the caption, “Needless to say, this has been a very solemn day for me – the anniversary of the passing of my sweet grandson Ben. Words cannot express how much you are missed ~ Nona”.

Riley Keough earned her first Emmy nomination for ‘Lead Actress In A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’ for her starring role in the Amazon Prime musical drama mini-series Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough played the title role, Daisy Jones, a singer-songwriter in the 1970s.

Daisy Jones & The Six is also nominated for ‘Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series’ and ‘Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie’, with the latter nomination going to Camila Morrone.

See more