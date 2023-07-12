







The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, which are considered the top prize in the world of television entertainment, have now been announced. Check out the complete Emmys list below to see the very best that television had to offer in the past year on the small screen.

The yearly celebration of television will take place this year on September 18th. In order to be eligible for nomination, shows must have been broadcast between June 1st 2022 and May 31st 2023.

The nominations have been announced via a livestream hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the star of Community, and the Television Academy chair, Frank Scherma. As of yet, there has been no host of the September award ceremony announced.

There’s much uncertainty surrounding the TV industry at the moment, given the current writers’ strike taking place in Hollywood. But for now, here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmys.

Emmy nominations 2023: The full list

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Wednesday

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry

Jason Segel – Shrinking

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Jenna Ortega – Wednesday

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan – Barry

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein –Ted Lasso

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler – Barry

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple – Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal – The Bear

Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building

Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt – The Bear

Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso

Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary

Judith Light – Poker Face

Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso

Directing For a Comedy Series

Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show – ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’

Tim Burton, Wednesday – ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’

Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’

Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – ‘Four Minutes’

Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘Review’

Writing For a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’

Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘System’

Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty – ‘Ineffective Assistance’

John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building – ‘I Know Who Did It’

Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two – ‘Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play’

Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’

Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

The Last of Us

Succession

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges –The Old Man

Brian Cox- Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us,

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun – Succession

Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus

Theo James –The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Alan Ruck – Succesion

Will Sharpe – The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgård – Succesion

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown

Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession

Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus

Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us

James Cromwell – Succession

Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us

Arian Moayed – Succession

Nick Offerman – The Last of Us

Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us

Guest Actress In A Drama Series

Hiam Abbass – Succession

Cherry Jones – Succession

Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us

Storm Reid – The Last of Us

Anna Torv – The Last of Us

Harriet Walter – Succession

Writing For A Drama Series

Beau Willimon, Andor – ‘One Way Out’

Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters ‘The Prick’

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – ‘Point and Shoot’

Peter Gould, Better Call Saul – ‘Saul Gone’

Craig Mazin, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’

Jesse Armstrong, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’

Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’

Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Dahmer

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton – Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendale’s

Evan Peters – Dahmer

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon – George & Tammy

Steven Yeun – Beef

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble

Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback – Swarm

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six

Ali Wong – Beef

Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Murray Bartlett – Welcome To Chippendales

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird

Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Joseph Lee – Beef

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Young Mazino – Beef

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome To Chippendales

Maria Bello – Beef

Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things

Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob’s Burgers

Intergalactic

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye

Nicole Byer – Nailed It!

Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy!

Steve Harvey – Family Feud

Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!

Keke Palmer – Password

Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem With Jon Stewart

Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium

The Oscars

75th Annual Tony Awards

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

John Mulaney: Baby J

Lizzo: Live In Concert

Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer