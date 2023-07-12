The nominees for the 75th Emmy Awards, which are considered the top prize in the world of television entertainment, have now been announced. Check out the complete Emmys list below to see the very best that television had to offer in the past year on the small screen.
The yearly celebration of television will take place this year on September 18th. In order to be eligible for nomination, shows must have been broadcast between June 1st 2022 and May 31st 2023.
The nominations have been announced via a livestream hosted by Yvette Nicole Brown, the star of Community, and the Television Academy chair, Frank Scherma. As of yet, there has been no host of the September award ceremony announced.
There’s much uncertainty surrounding the TV industry at the moment, given the current writers’ strike taking place in Hollywood. But for now, here are the nominees for the 2023 Emmys.
Emmy nominations 2023: The full list
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Wednesday
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Bill Hader – Barry
Jason Segel – Shrinking
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan – Barry
Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein –Ted Lasso
James Marsden – Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler – Barry
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple – Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams – Shrinking
Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal – The Bear
Luke Kirby – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane – Only Murders In The Building
Pedro Pascal – Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt – The Bear
Sam Richardson – Ted Lasso
Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Becky Ann Baker – Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson – Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson – Abbott Elementary
Judith Light – Poker Face
Sarah Niles – Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter – Ted Lasso
Directing For a Comedy Series
Mary Lou Belli, The Ms. Pat Show – ‘Don’t Touch My Hair’
Tim Burton, Wednesday – ‘Wednesday’s Child is Full of Woe’
Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’
Declan Lowney, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – ‘Four Minutes’
Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘Review’
Writing For a Comedy Series
Bill Hader, Barry – ‘wow’
Christopher Storer, The Bear – ‘System’
Mekki Leeper, Jury Duty – ‘Ineffective Assistance’
John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky, Only Murders in the Building – ‘I Know Who Did It’
Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, The Other Two – ‘Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play’
Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso – ‘So Long, Farewell’
Drama Series
Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
The Last of Us
Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jeff Bridges –The Old Man
Brian Cox- Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us,
Jeremy Strong – Succession
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham – The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun – Succession
Michael Imperioli – The White Lotus
Theo James –The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Alan Ruck – Succesion
Will Sharpe – The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgård – Succesion
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki –The Crown
Meghann Fahy – The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore – The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza – The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession
Simona Tabasco – The White Lotus
Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Murray Bartlett – The Last Of Us
James Cromwell – Succession
Lamar Johnson – The Last of Us
Arian Moayed – Succession
Nick Offerman – The Last of Us
Keivonn Montreal Woodard – The Last of Us
Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Hiam Abbass – Succession
Cherry Jones – Succession
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us
Storm Reid – The Last of Us
Anna Torv – The Last of Us
Harriet Walter – Succession
Writing For A Drama Series
Beau Willimon, Andor – ‘One Way Out’
Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer, Bad Sisters ‘The Prick’
Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul – ‘Point and Shoot’
Peter Gould, Better Call Saul – ‘Saul Gone’
Craig Mazin, The Last of Us – ‘Long, Long Time’
Jesse Armstrong, Succession – ‘Connor’s Wedding’
Mike White, The White Lotus – ‘Arrivederci’
Limited or Anthology Series
Beef
Dahmer
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Taron Egerton – Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani – Welcome to Chippendale’s
Evan Peters – Dahmer
Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon – George & Tammy
Steven Yeun – Beef
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Lizzy Caplan – Fleishman Is In Trouble
Jessica Chastain – George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough – Daisy Jones & the Six
Ali Wong – Beef
Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Murray Bartlett – Welcome To Chippendales
Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird
Richard Jenkins – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Joseph Lee – Beef
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Young Mazino – Beef
Jesse Plemons – Love & Death
Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Annaleigh Ashford – Welcome To Chippendales
Maria Bello – Beef
Juliette Lewis – Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Merritt Wever – Tiny Beautiful Things
Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Outstanding Animated Program
Bob’s Burgers
Intergalactic
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness – Queer Eye
Nicole Byer – Nailed It!
Padma Lakshmi – Top Chef
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph – Baking It
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy!
Steve Harvey – Family Feud
Ken Jennings – Jeopardy!
Keke Palmer – Password
Pat Sajak – Wheel of Fortune
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart
Scripted Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium
The Oscars
75th Annual Tony Awards
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
John Mulaney: Baby J
Lizzo: Live In Concert
Norman Lear: 100 Years Of Music & Laughter
Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer