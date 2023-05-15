Riley Keough shares tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley









The American actor Riley Keough has shared a tribute to her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, on social media.

Keough shared her message on Instagram, where she wrote to her mother, who tragically passed away on January 12th, 2023, at the age of 54. “Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for,” the actor stated, posting the message beside an image of her mother, father, Danny Keough and herself as a baby. As of writing this article, the post has been ‘liked’ over 240,000 times, with celebrities across the world sharing their support.

Keough most recently starred in the beloved Amazon series Daisy Jones & The Six, in which she stars as the titular musician who embarks on a quest for worldwide stardom. Although the band is fictitious, the story of their rise and fall is based on the tumultuous history of Fleetwood Mac, with the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Sam Clafin, Josh Whitehouse, Timothy Olyphant and Gavin Drea joining Keough in the cast.

Presley’s daughter is known for her critically acclaimed performances in David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, Lars von Trier’s The House That Jack Built, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky and Janicza Bravo’s Zola.

