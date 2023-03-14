The intense Fleetwood Mac performance that inspired a scene from ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’









Amazon’s new series Daisy Jones and the Six, adapted from the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, was directly inspired by the tumultuous relationship between Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham.

The show charts the rise of the eponymous fictional band, fronted by Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). However, their passionate yet volatile romantic relationship causes plenty of tension that tears the band apart.

Since the show aired, fans have been sharing a live video of Fleetwood Mac performing ‘Silver Springs’ in 1997, which mirrors a scene in Daisy Jones. The song was written by Nicks for Rumours, although it was cut from the record, much to her dismay. Lyrically, the song confronts Buckingham, with Nicks singing, “Was I such a fool?/ I’ll follow you down til’ the sound of my voice will haunt you/ Give me just a chance/ You’ll never get away from the sound of the woman that loves you.”

Luckily, the song was brought back to life for the 1997 live album The Dance, accompanied by an intense video of the band playing at Warner Bros, where the ex-lovers make tense eye contact. In an interview with The Guardian, Reid explained how the performance inspired the song ‘Regret Me’ from Daisy Jones. “It’s not lyrically based on ‘Silver Springs’ at all, and it wouldn’t sound anything like it, but that concept of a woman’s right to be angry is absolutely based on Stevie Nicks singing ‘Silver Springs’ at Lindsey Buckingham during their reunion show, The Dance.”

She continued: “The couple of clips from that show I saw as a teenager were why I started listening to Fleetwood Mac. They were always, for me, more than just music. I have always been very moved by Stevie Nicks singing that song the way she did then.”

Claflin shared with Elle that his friend sent him the video and advised him to use it as inspiration. “He was like, ‘Just channel this mate,'” the actor explained. He sent it to Keough, “She’s like, ‘Whoa, this is Billy and Daisy.’ So I think we kind of, in a sense, wanted to channel that through the process.”

Watch Fleetwood Mac’s performance below.