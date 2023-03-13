Suki Waterhouse says ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’ cast may perform live









After playing together as a band on set, Suki Waterhouse has claimed that the cast of Daisy Jones and The Six could make their way to the stage. When asked about a second season of the show, Waterhouse alluded to a potential show, saying: “I have no idea, but I think we might be playing a show at some point as Daisy Jones. I have no idea when”.

Waterhouse also mentioned The Troubadour in Los Angeles being a potential venue. She said: “That would be amazing, we did that in the show so…you’ve heard it here first”. The series is based on the book of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, following the trials and tribulations of a ’70s rock outfit.

When playing together for the first time, Waterhouse remembered everyone having some trouble, as she explained to Entertainment Tonight: “All of us were actually, like, pretty nervous and being pretty silly, to be honest. we were collectively being really bad over and over again until we finally, you know, actually got good”.

Speaking after rehearsals, Waterhouse’s co-star Riley Kelough remembered the gratifying feeling of playing together: “There was a long time where we were working on our instruments and things alone,” she said. “And then once we were good enough, they put us together in the same room and that was really exciting because we all got to work together and run through the songs”.

The band’s preparation took six months to bring together before they played together, including rehearsing during the pandemic. Actor Josh Whitehouse mentioned the music coming naturally when they got together, telling Town and Country: “You put that kind of work in and it really all just starts to become so natural, which really helps for the screen”.

While the screen hasn’t met the stage, author Taylor Jenkins Reid mentioned being awestruck by their performance: “I was not just blown away but really, really proud of them because you can tell how hard they worked and you could tell that this is not a show in which it’s a bunch of actors pretending these are people that became musicians”.