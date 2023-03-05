‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ cast choose their favourite songs from the series









Daisy Jones & The Six takes place in a world we’ll all recognise even if we never actually saw it. Based on The New York Times bestseller of the same name, the Prime Video series follows the progress of a 1970s rock band trying to make it big in an alternative universe where the members of Fleetwood Mac presumably became dog walkers, tarot readers and refrigerator salesmen. Featuring a star-studded cast comprised of Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, and many more, the programme’s anthemic soundtrack – written mostly by singer-songwriter, session musician and Bob Dylan collaborator Blake Mills – is already causing quite a stir.

Securing a brilliant soundtrack was top of the agenda for the show’s producers from the off. Mills and his writing partner Tony Berg joined forces with a range of contemporary musicians, including Phoebe Bridgers, to construct a roster of tracks that could feasibly have reached the top ten during the rock boom of the 1960s and 70s. Once the songs were complete, the cast worked closely with coaches to ensure that they would be able to perform each and every track, if the moment arose, in a live setting. That’s right; there’ll be no cuts to real-life musicians in Daisy Jones & The Six: Claflin, Keough, Waterhouse, Josh Whitehouse, Will Harrison, and Sebastian Chacon all played their own instruments.

As a result, the cast members know the songs inside out and upside down. However, when asked to name their favourites, they struggled to offer a definitive answer. “It’s different every time and we spend so much time with each one along the way that we would start being like, ‘How do we even do this?’” Will Harrison, who plays Six guitarist Graham Dunne, told Decider. “And then by the end of learning it we’d be loving playing it. But, I’d say if I had to give one answer it would be ‘Let Me Down Easy.’”

Josh Whitehouse, meanwhile, who plays bassist Eddie Rowntree, has a soft spot for ‘The River’, but eventually lumped for ‘Kill you to Try’, which is performed by the band’s drummer Warren Rojas, played by Sebastian Chacon. Camila Morrone, who stars as Billy’s devoted wife Camila Dunne, agreed with Whitehouse and chose ‘The River’ as he favourite track. In fact, so did Suki Waterhouse, who plays Karen Sirko, and Nabiyah Be, who plays Daisy’s best friend, Simone. “‘The River’ is an absolutely gorgeous song,” said Waterhouse.

Tom Wright, who plays kindhearted record producer Teddy price, opted for a different number: the show’s flagship single ‘Regret Me’ “For me, it was ‘Regret Me.’ That’s the tune that I like, that spoke the most to me,” he said. Daisy & The Six premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 3rd, and the original soundtrack is available for streaming now. Check out the trailer below.