Ridley Scott cites mother as inspiration for his female characters







Well known for bringing some of the finest female characters to the silver screen, Ridley Scott transformed the female heroine with Ellen Ripley in Alien, whilst creating a feminist masterpiece in Thelma & Louise.

Continuing to transform female characters on screen, Ridley Scott has two films featuring female leads released in 2021, including The Last Duel with Jodie Comer and House Of Gucci with singer Lady Gaga.

Recently speaking to Empire magazine, Scott has revealed his inspiration behind Comer’s character in the film, as well as for many of his female characters throughout his filmography. “I think it boils down to a woman in my life who was 4’ 11”. My mother,” the director stated, adding, “She was the boss, without fucking question. She would drive us relentlessly. We virtually saluted every morning”.

Recognising the successful female leads he has created throughout his years of filmmaking, the director addressed criticism directed against him over the male dominance in The Last Duel, noting: “They’ve got to look at my bio,” the filmmaker says. “The most powerful pro-woman film that I made was G.I. Jane. People forget that for some reason”.

Fans of the director will be lucky enough to enjoy two of his projects this year, with Adam Driver being the link between the two films, playing both real-life knight Jacques Le Gris in The Last Duel and Maurizio Gucci in House Of Gucci.

Screenwriter of the celebrated Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Enough Said starring James Gandolfini, Nicole Holofcener co-writes the script for The Last Duel alongside long-term writing duo Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Jodie Comer and Adam Driver star in the film alongside Damon, Affleck, Alex Lawther and Harriet Walter among many others.

Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel will be released in UK and US cinemas on 15 October.

