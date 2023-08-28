Richard Lewis says he disliked Larry David “intensely” when they first met









Comedian Richard Lewis, who famously stars in Curb Your Enthusiasm, has revealed that he “disliked Larry David intensely” upon first meeting the show’s star when they were youths.

Lewis, who has had a recurring role as a semi-fictionalised version of himself in Larry David’s hit HBO show since 2000, also stars in its upcoming 12th season. In a new interview with The Spectator, he remembered first meeting his friend when they were 12 years old at a summer camp and how “intensely” he disliked him.

“I disliked him intensely,” Lewis recalled first meeting Larry David. “He was cocky, he was arrogant”.

Lewis continued: “When we played baseball, I tried to hit him with the ball: we were arch-rivals. I couldn’t wait for the camp to be over just to get away from Larry. I’m sure he felt the same way.”

Over a decade later, the pair would meet again on New York’s stand-up comedy circuit and became close friends, although they didn’t initially recognise each other. Lewis said: “I looked at his face and I said, ‘There’s something about you, man, that spooks me.'”

However, David then said, “You’re Richard Lewis!” to which his new friend replied, “You’re Larry David!”

Richard Lewis was restricted to only one episode of the 11th season of Curb due to ongoing health issues, revealing in April this year that he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Regarding his health status, he revealed to The Spectator that he will be in around half the episodes of the new season and is confident that the series is still great and “better than the last” instalment.

He said: “Larry never does the show unless he thinks it’s going to be better than the last. At least on paper, and with the guest stars and the cast, he has the best year ever. But he’ll be the judge because he edits it.”

Lewis announced on Twitter last November that he was to appear in the latest season of Curb: “I’m back shooting Curb! I’m a lucky cat to be with my oldest pal who just so happens to be a genius. Don’t tell him I called him that or he’ll mock me to my grave.”