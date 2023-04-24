‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Richard Lewis reveals Parkinson’s diagnosis









In a recent social media post, comedian and actor Richard Lewis revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease two years ago. In the short video, Lewis confirmed that he had just finished filming for Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm and expressed gratitude for being involved in the show. “But,” he added, “the last three and a half years I’ve had sort of a rocky time.”

A few years ago, Lewis quit touring after 50 years on the road: “I said, ‘You know, I’m at the top of my game. After 50 years almost, I’m just going to call it quits.’ And I felt great about that. And then out of the blue, the s—t hit the fan.” Lewis was forced to undergo back, surgery, shoulder surgery and shoulder and hip replacement “back to back to back to back” shortly after quitting touring life. He went on to make a surprise appearance in season eleven of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

“On top of all of that,” Lewis said of his health struggles, he began “walking a little stiffly” and “shuffling” his feet. He visited the neurologist and was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. “I got it late in life, and they say you progress very slowly if at all. I just wanted you to know that that’s where it’s been at. I’m finished with standup, I’m just focusing on writing and acting. I have Parkinson’s disease but I’m under a doctor’s care and everything is cool.”

You can watch Richard Lewis’ video message below.