‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ likely to end after season 12









While Larry David achieved something special with Seinfeld, it can be argued that he only got the chance to showcase his true genius on the beloved HBO sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now an integral part of meme culture, Curb Your Enthusiasm follows a semi-fictionalised version of the comedian as he tries to navigate the infinite hypocrisies of modern society. With a knack for finding trouble wherever he goes, David is at his funniest in this crazy show.

David is supported by an incredibly talented cast, ranging from the hilarious J. B. Smoove to David’s longtime friend Richard Lewis. While many shows and films inevitably end up glamorising Hollywood, Curb Your Enthusiasm cuts into the industry’s inherent contradictions. That’s exactly why the sitcom has become one of the most significant additions to HBO’s comedy roster, with many insisting that this is David’s true magnum opus.

Last year, to the delight of fans all over the world, Curb Your Enthusiasm was renewed for Season 12. According to the latest reports, the filming for the new season wrapped up earlier this week, even though there are no details about the premiere. Writer/producer Jon Hayman also claimed that this would be the final season of the show in a now-deleted Tweet (per The Hollywood Reporter): “Maybe you love the show. Maybe you hate the show. Maybe you don’t give a shit. In any event, shooting the last scene of the last episode of the final season.”

In a similar Tweet, Richard Lewis also hinted at the same possibility: “There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12. Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you, LD.”

See more There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023