Rex Orange County cancels the rest of his 2022 tour









Alex O’Connor, known professionally as Rex Orange County, has been forced to cancel the remainder of his 2022 live tour, citing “unforeseen personal circumstances” as the reason. The cancellations come into effect following his London show next month.

The singer-songwriter from Grayshott, who rose to prominence following features on Tyler, the Creator’s 2017 studio album, Flower Boy, will still perform at Gunnersbury Park on Saturday, August 13th. However, that will be his last show of the year. The 17 performances after this date in Europe and Australasia will no longer take place, and it has been announced that tickets for any cancelled dates will be refunded automatically.

Making public the unfortunate news on his social media platforms, O’Connor wrote, “It is with a great deal of sadness to announce that due to unforeseen personal circumstances, I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned. […] This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

However, in slightly happier news, tickets for the London and Glasgow shows remain on sale, so now might be your chance to catch Rex Orange County this year while you still can.

O’Connor would have no doubt been looking forward to playing tracks from his fourth album released as Rex Orange County, Who Cares?, released in March this year. The album netted O’Connor his first UK number one album and featured a return collab with Tyler, The Creator on the single ‘Open A Window’.

We’ll keep you updated on any further Rex Orange County cancellations and ticket news.