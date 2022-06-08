Rex Orange County shares new ‘One in a Million’ video









Rex Orange County has shared the music video for his Who Cares? single ‘One in a Million’ starring one of the most annoying giant hearts this side of Kevin Hart’s alternate universe nemesis.

This cardiac carnage sees his heart turn him against him as he sings of a love that seems to be driving him crazy about a woman as rare as a lunar eclipse, not that solar phenomenon prove to be much of a compliment.

For the video, Rex Orange County teamed up with Bráulio Amado, a Portuguese creative working out of Bad Studio in New York City.

Back in March, our very own Joe Taysom had this to say about Rex’s record Who Cares?: “The mass appeal of Rex Orange County is easy to comprehend. His music makes for effortless listening that doesn’t challenge the listener while making pleasant background noise, and for some people, this is all they want from a record.

However, he added: “Meanwhile, his dour and simplistic brand of lyricism is one that every teenager in the land can relate to.”

That is very much the case with ‘One in a Million’—it’s nothing new, but it’s certainly not unpleasant either and the rather kitsch and on-the-nose video follows suit.

