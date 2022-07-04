Revisit when Lana Del Rey covered 'Wonderwall' by Oasis









Lana Del Rey is a master of the cover, sprinkling them into her sets frequently throughout her career. However, her take on Oasis’ hit song ‘Wonderwall’ has flown underneath the radar and it acts as the perfect mix of intoxicating Americana and the mind-boggling swagger of the Mancunian legends.

The track is one that both Gallagher brothers have grown to hate over the years due to its success which they’ve found confusing. Due to being overplayed since its release in 1995, ‘Wonderwall’ has become painful to hear because of its overwhelming presence in culture, but Del Rey’s live version is fresh and allows the listener to hear the song in a whole new light.

Lana Del Rey is far from the first artist to cover ‘Wonderwall’, and she’ll be far from the last. As the original has been heard by everyone in Britain on so many occasions, not to mention the casual street corner butchering that goes on in almost every city in England, it’s easy to forget the reason why it became so obscenely popular in the first place, but this version is a poignant reminder.

Following the release of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, Oasis needed to deliver on their sophomore effort. They rose to the occasion on (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? with ‘Wonderwall’ helping to keep the interest alive in the band, which was ultimately cultivated in their legendary Knebworth residency.

In America, it’s most people’s main reference point for Oasis. The group’s albums aren’t widely adored like they are in the UK. Many people don’t know much about the Gallagher brothers beyond ‘Wonderwall’, which is a major source of frustration for Liam. In 2008, the Oasis frontman lamented the track during the press run for their new album, Dig Out Your Soul, and sold the record by saying: “At least there’s no ‘Wonderwall’ on there. I can’t fucking stand that fucking song! Every time I have to sing it, I want to gag.

“Problem is, it was a big, big tune for us. You go to America, and they’re like: ‘Are you, Mr Wonderwall?’ You want to chin someone,” he added.

Famously, Noel Gallagher rarely sees eye to eye with his younger brother, but ‘Wonderwall’ is one of the few subjects they firmly agree on. “Outside of England, it’s the one we’re famous for all over the world, and it annoys the fuck out of me,” he once said. “It’s not a fucking rock and roll tune. There’s quite a vulnerable statement to it.”

While the Gallagher brothers would likely have rather had Del Rey pay tribute to them by covering ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’ or ‘Live Forever’, don’t let that take away from the brilliance of her version of ‘Wonderwall’.