John Squire joins Liam Gallagher at Knebworth









In a move that must have delighted fans of The Stone Roses, Liam Gallagher invited John Squire onto the Knebworth stage for a rousing performance of ‘Champagne Supernova’. The blinding, blistering hooks were performed by Squire with Oasis at their seismic appearance at Knebworth in 1996.

This guest appearance tied the two performances together. “A big fucking round of applause for the coolest man on the planet,” Gallagher told the crowd on June 3rd 2020. “The one and only John fucking Squire.”

The set proved to be a hybrid of Oasis classics and solo songs. Gallagher recently slammed hackers for spreading misinformation on his website. Former Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs wrote a reply to the above tweet: “Sorry. It was joke, I was gonna change it back.” Arthurs has enjoyed a healthy friendship with Liam Gallagher that veers far beyond the professional, as the two have enjoyed a series of holidays together, as well as a musical collaboration.

Arthurs recently announced that he had to pull out of the forthcoming concerts due to ill health. He mentioned “tonsil cancer” in his post, but highlighted that it is treatable and hopes to be back on the stage with the former Oasis frontman in a short period of time. Arthurs explained that he needed to take time away from touring and performing to focus on his recovery.

Arthurs played on the first three Oasis albums, from Definitely Maybe to Be Here Now, before quitting during the recording of Standing On The Shoulder of Giants. He was eventually replaced by Gem Archer, although by that time, Oasis had restructured the band to reflect the change in personnel, leaving Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell and Gem Archer the freedom to contribute songs to the final three albums.

The first four albums were almost entirely written by Noel Gallagher, but he recognised the necessity to delegate for the sake of the band’s inner workings. As for John Squire, he reunited with The Stone Roses in 2011, although he has been focused on his paintings since the band’s breakup in 2017. He may record another album in the future.

Watch Squire’s guest appearance below.