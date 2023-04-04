Release date for Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ revealed









Ridley Scott is set to release his historical epic, Napolean, later this year. We’ve now been given a specific cinematic release date for the feature, which will premiere in cinemas before being made available on Apple TV+.

Napolean is being directed by Scott from a screenplay by David Scarpa. It will see Scott reunited with Gladiator star Joaquin Pheonix, who has been cast as the titular French empower. It’s believed Napolean will trace the military leader’s rise through the lens of his volatile relationship with his wife Josephine – played by Vanessa Kirby.

Napeolan will also depict some of the emperor’s most famous battles, paying attention to his astounding strategic ability and hunger for absolute supremacy. Ridley Scott is also currently working on the follow-up to his Roman epic Gladiator.

Napolean will hit cinemas on November 22nd, 2023. It will then be made available on Apple TV+, though it’s unclear when it will arrive on the streaming site. Check out one of our favourite clips from Gladiator below.