Denzel Washington cast in Ridley Scott’s ‘Gladiator’ sequel









The American actor Denzel Washington has been cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator sequel.

The collaboration between Washington and Scott comes almost 16 years after the pair worked together on their two-time nominated movie American Gangster, co-starring Russell Crowe, Idris Elba and Josh Brolin. Washington is in the final stages of negotiations to appear in the forthcoming sequel movie that already has the recent Academy Award nominees Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan onboard.

It is thought that Mescal will come onto the project and fill the role of Lucius Verus from the original 2000 ‘Best Picture’ winner. The son of Lucilla, originally played by Connie Nielsen, Lucius will replace Russell Crowe’s Maximus as the protagonist of the sequel. Taking place years after the original movie, the sequel will see Lucius, who saw Maximus as a role model despite him being his father’s killer, as a grown man.

Whilst Scott is returning to the director’s chair for the movie, he will also produce the picture, with the writer of 2017’s All the Money in the World, David Scarpa, penning the script.

Speaking about Gladiator 2 back in late 2021, Scott stated at the time: “I’m already having [the next] Gladiator written now,” before explaining: “So when I’ve done Napoleon, Gladiator will be ready to go”. Previously named Kitbag, Scott’s Napoleon movie will be released this summer and will star Joaquin Phoenix, who will take on the mammoth task of depicting the French military leader.

Whilst we await the sequel, take a look at the original trailer for Gladiator below.