Regina Spektor joins The Strokes for ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’









Regina Spektor joined The Strokes onstage at Forest Hill Stadium in Queens, New York, to perform ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’ on Saturday, August 19th.

The Strokes performed 2000s hits, including ‘Is This It’, from the debut album of the same name, and more recent tracks like ‘The Adults Are Talking’ and ‘Ode to the Mets’. They also snuck one of their more obscure songs into the setlist, ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’, which originally formed a duet with Spektor. The song featured as the B-side to their 2004 single ‘Reptilia’.

Singer-songwriter and indie favourite Spektor reunited with them onstage to perform the track, marking their first live appearance together in two decades. In 2003, she joined the band at Madison Square Garden for ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’.

Frontman Julian Casablancas acknowledged how much time has passed, introducing Spektor with the words, “It only took 20 years but look who shows up.” After the crowd cheered, Casablancas addressed Spektor and stated, “They love you, kid.”

Spektor was equally excited about returning to Casablancas’ side onstage, declaring, “My favourite band in my favourite city!” They began performing the track with Casablancas’ words: “You know the song.”

The homecoming show also marked the live debut of their song ‘Why Are Sundays So Depressing’ from their 2020 album, The New Abnormal.

Just a couple of days before, when they took to the stage at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado on Monday, August 14th, The Strokes welcomed chamber pop artist Weyes Blood to join them in place of Spektor on ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashion Men’.

Watch Regina Spektor join The Strokes for ‘Modern Girls And Old Fashioned Men’ at Forest Hills Stadium, New York, below.