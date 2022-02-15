Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes to host 2022 Oscars









Looking to improve upon the groundbreaking achievements the Oscars ceremony made in 2021, making Chloé Zhao only the second female director ever to pick up the award for Best Picture, this year’s Academy Awards is planning some major changes. In addition to the recently announced #OscarsFanFavorite category that allows audiences to vote for their favourite film of the year, the show has also announced a trio of hosts including Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

Announced in a press release by the 94th Oscars show producer Will Packer, the ceremony represents the very first time any of three acting icons have been asked to host the show. “This year’s show is all about uniting movie lovers. It’s apropos that we’ve lined up three of the most dynamic, hilarious women with very different comedic styles,” Packer announced, adding: “I know the fun Regina, Amy and Wanda will be having will translate to our audience as well”.

Comedian and award-nominated actor Regina Hall is due to star in the upcoming horror film Master, as well as the TV series Black Monday and Nine Perfect Strangers, whilst Amy Schumer is well-known for her stand-up work as well as her appearance in comedy films including Trainwreck. The Emmy-award winning comedian Wanda Sykes is the star of the comedy series The Upshaws and has also taken part in several stand-up specials including Wanda Sykes: Not Normal.

“We’re invigorated by Will’s vision for this year’s Oscars: celebrating movie lovers alongside moviemakers and spotlighting fan favourites that prove how cinema can unite us all,” Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson remarked about the latest iteration of the influential awards show. Due to take place on Sunday, March 27th at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, The Power of the Dog is currently the frontrunner to take home the Best Picture prize.