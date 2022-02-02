







Ever since the advent of A24 in 2012, the modern landscape of horror has forever changed, with the influential independent production company giving a leg up to some of the most obscure horror stories on the market. Helping to bring the likes of The Witch, Hereditary, Saint Maud, It Comes at Night and more to the big screen, there is truly no other company as impactful on the modern genre as A24.

Instilling a new identity for intelligent contemporary horror, A24 helped to popularise horror that imbues pure terror through the atmosphere, story and character rather than the throwaway gimmicks of the ‘jump scare’ that had pervaded the genre for too long. Rubbing off on the rest of the industry, this style has since become favoured with the likes of Censor by Prano Bailey-Bond, the reimagining of Candyman by Nia DaCosta and even John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II going for a carefully constructed narrative over cheap thrills.

Taking the genre to 2022 and Nikyatu Jusu has become the second black woman in the history of the Sundance Film Festival to take home the Grand Jury Prize for her film Nanny, with the horror becoming the first of its kind to win the most sought-after award at the festival. Alongside this milestone victory, four other horror films also showed great promise to take 2022 by storm, let’s take a look.

The five horror films due to change the genre in 2022:

Nanny (Nikyatu Jusu)

Starting with the award-winning film, Jusu’s Nanny follows an African immigrant who is plagued by supernatural forces whilst caring for a rich white family and pursuing her own American dream in New York.

Armed with an important social statement about the makeup of modern America whilst looking to terrify its viewers, Nikyatu Jusu’s new film starring Anna Diop, Michelle Monaghan and Sinqua Walls has been lauded by excited horror fans. Taking eight years to complete the film’s script, Jusu’s film touches on the rich history of African folklore, with the filmmaker telling The Playlist, “There’s a huge void when it comes to Black folklore in American cinema. And there’s just so much story, so much there…People are really missing out when they ignore that canon of mythology”.

Speak No Evil (Christian Tafdrup)

A tense Danish horror drama, Christian Tafdrup’s new horror follows two families who meet to go on holiday only for the idyllic weekend to descend into chaos as the true colours of either party are revealed in all their unpleasantness.

Finding success with audiences at Sundance, Christian Tafdrup is hoping Speak No Evil will make ripples in 2022 as he searches for a distributor for his strange domestic horror. Aspiring to be seen among the likes of Lars Von Trier and Michael Haneke, Tafdrup’s new film shares a similar level of intricate emotional drama and visceral terror similar to Haneke’s 1997 classic, Funny Games.

Piggy (Carlota Pereda)

Based on the filmmaker’s own short film from 2018, Piggy follows an overweight teenager who is bullied by a clique of popular girls on a poolside whilst on holiday, only for her to get revenge in a slasher story style.

Having previously directed There Will be Monsters and The Devil’s Tail, relative newcomer Carlota Pereda is looking to provide a worthy addition to the sub-genre of coming-of-age horror. Speaking to Women and Hollywood, Pereda described her intentions behind the film, stating, “I want the audience to ask themselves questions, whether they like the film or not. For me, it’s more important to spark a debate than to give answers, to involve them in the film”.

Master (Mariama Diallo)

With a solid lead cast including Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Julia Nightingale and Ella Hunt, Master follows two African American women who begin to experience disturbing occurrences at a predominantly white college in New England.

Inspired in part by Michael Haneke’s low-key WWII thriller The White Ribbon, Mariama Diallo’s latest film is thought to excavate the problems hidden beneath a seemingly innocent institution. Though Master is Diallo’s debut feature film, a considerable amount of buzz has surrounded her latest project, quickly making it a must-see for eager horror fans.

Resurrection (Andrew Semans)

One of the most high profile horror films to take part at Sundance was Resurrection from Andrew Semans, a wild Cronenbergian body horror starring Rebecca Hall as the victim at the heart of the tale.

Starring as a woman recovering from an abusive relationship whilst being haunted by a bizarre pregnancy, Hall is the star of the show in Andrew Seman’s latest film that has recently been picked up by IFC for distribution. A passionate genre fan, Semans is interested in the unconscious feelings and emotions that horror allows a screenwriter or director to elicit.