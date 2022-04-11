Red Hot Chili Peppers ‘Unlimited Love’ is the best-selling rock album of 2022









The new Red Hot Chili Peppers album, Unlimited Love, is the best-selling rock album of 2022 so far, following recent sales stats.

Thus far, 97,500 equivalent album units have been racked up following the album’s debut on the US Billboard 200 Albums chart earlier this week. In hitting this figure, Unlimited Love had the best selling week for any rock album in the last 16 months. The last rock album to sell more copies was Paul McCartney’s McCartney III in January 2021.

Unlimited Love also marks Chili Peppers’ first number one album since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Incidentally, Stadium Arcadium was the last Chilis album to feature guitarist John Frusciante.

The new LP isn’t just a hit in the US. Unlimited Love has also topped the album charts in the UK, Ireland, Australia, France, Germany, New Zealand, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and more.

In a 5.8/10 review, Far Out described the album as “a perfectly enjoyable and surprisingly mellow alt-rock record from a group whose legacy is already secured. Few listeners are going to find anything worth obsessing over on Unlimited Love, but as a testament to Frusciante’s status as the one and only guitar player of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the album succeeds at fulfilling its relatively modest goals.”

Despite bringing a relatively safe album to the table following Frusciante’s return, the guitarist certainly proves his worth in the group and the sales figures are a testament to his vital position in the group.

Speaking with Classic Rock earlier this year, Frusciante explained why he had decided to leave the band in 2009. “I became quite off-balance mentally those last couple of years we toured,” Frusciante said. “As the tour went on, I got deep into the occult, which became a way of escaping the mindset of tour life. The occult tends to magnify whatever you are, and I was an imbalanced mess.”

Frontman Anthony Kiedis recalled that “John was very absolute about not wanting to do this anymore…so when he told Flea and I, there wasn’t even that moment where we were, like, ‘Come on, we can work it out.’ We were, like, ‘We understand, it’s obvious it’s not where you want to be.’ I would say ‘relief’ was probably the most descriptive word for everybody, including John.”

Now the group have been reunited with the release of Unlimited Love, they are set to embark on a world tour this summer alongside supporting acts including The Strokes, St. Vincent, A$AP Rocky, Anderson Paak, Thundercat, and more.