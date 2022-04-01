Red Hot Chili Peppers share new video for 'These Are The Ways'









Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared a thrilling new video for their single ‘These Are The Way’, which is taken from the Californian four piece’s 12th studio album Unlimited Love, which lands today (April 1st)

Released alongside the new single, the Malia James-directed video shows frontman Anthony Keidis running from the law after being caught shoplifting for his pregnant girlfriend. As Keidis runs from building to building in an attempt to escape the police, we see all three other members of RHCP – Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith – make cameo appearances.

Unlimited Love is Red Hot Chili Peppers’ first release since their 2016 album The Getaway, which was preceded by Black Summer, Poster Child, and Not The One. The new record was made in collaboration with Rick Rubin, as well as John Frusciante, who re-joined the Peppers after nearly a decade of absence.

Elsewhere, Red Hot Chili Peppers were yesterday (March 31st) awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony saw RHCP give shout-outs to past members and pay tribute to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Addressing the crowd, drummer Chad Smith said: “I have to give a shout-out to my brother Taylor Hawkins, who I love and we’ll all miss so much,” Smith said. “He’s flying around […] He would laugh and make a nice smart-ass comment about this whole thing, and I love him.”

Anthony Kiedis has also teased RHCP fans with the possibility of even more new music after the release of Unlimited Love “We’re gonna put out music by the handful – literally,” Kiedis said in a recent interview. “Don’t be surprised if another wheelbarrow of songs comes your way in the near future. We have a lot of shit to turn people onto.”