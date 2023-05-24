Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers perform naked at Rockpalast in 1985









In 1983, Red Hot Chili Peppers formed from a group of Los Angeles hellraisers on a crusade to bring a fresh, funky sound to the rich tapestry of American rock music. Their sound was a heavy and psychedelic funk-inspired take on the genre that teemed with the themes of hedonism and depravity that rock ‘n’ roll had taught us to expect over the previous two decades.

The band members themselves were indeed no civilians in the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. Instead, they sat in the driver’s seat on the road to self-destruction. The band’s original lineup consisted of singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, guitarist Hillel Slovak and drummer Jack Irons. In the run-up to their eponymous debut album, the group were still navigating their early 20s and were enjoying the opportunity to revel in the boisterous lifestyles they had chosen.

Taking after the godfather of punk, Iggy Pop, the Chili’s were no strangers to onstage nudity or spouting playful abuse while performing – evidently, shock factor was key.

Through the band’s four decades together, they’ve shuffled through several lineup changes and welcomed a more chart-friendly indie sound. The Chili’s onstage demeanour remained relatively consistent during this period, in terms of energy and Flea’s brightly coloured hair, but in their years of relative maturity, naked performances became fewer and further between.

The Iggy-inspired nudity was most commonly associated with Flea, who had a broad bass guitar to cover his most private parts, but on occasion, the whole band would join the merriment.

In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Flea discussed his and Kiedis’ antics. “Among my friends, I was the guy who was always trying to do something that would freak people out,” he said. “Then I met Anthony, and he matched me step for step. We got up to all kinds of crazy shit.”

“I grew up running around naked,” Flea added elsewhere in the interview. “There’s a freedom inherent in it, a rebelliousness, that I find beautiful.”

Often, Flea’s naked performances would feature a cock-sock, allowing Flea the slightest essence of privacy. “I do feel respected as a musician, and I feel like people appreciate my playing and my artistic contribution to music,” Flea reflected in a 2019 conversation with GQ. “There’s the thing with the Chili Peppers: We put socks on our dicks, and we’re never going to outrun it. People are always going to think of that. I feel that ultimately the measure of art that we or I created, as good as it is, over time will stand for what it is.”

He continued: “The core essence of it, the cerebral part of it—the emotional, spiritual, and physical—are things that will always survive. But yeah, I’ve often felt misunderstood by people who don’t know me and assume that I’m just a raving lunatic or shirtless dumbo jumping around slapping a bass. But all I can do is be the best artist I can be, the best person I can be, the kindest person I can be. And do my best to uplift. That’s all I can do.”

In 2000, aged around 40, the Chili Peppers finally hung up the cock socks, opting for more clothing during performances. However, the band’s nudist legacy will live on in chaotic performances like that seen below from Rockplast 1985.