Lana Del Rey, U2, Fleetwood Mac lead Record Store Day's Black Friday releases







Lana Del Ray, Fleetwood Mac, and U2 are just three of the dizzying array of artists set to put out limited-edition releases for Record Store Day’s Black Friday edition, which will return this autumn. This year’s Black Friday arrives on November 26th. That same day, thousands of releases are set to arrive in independent record stores around the UK.

Lana Del Ray will be releasing a limited-edition blue vinyl of her recent album Chemtrails Over The Country Club, which will contain exclusive original artwork. But there are countless other artists releasing limited-edition records to celebrate the occasion.

U2, for example, are set to release the 40th-anniversary edition of their iconic album Gloria, whilst Fleetwood Mac will contribute the 2x LP The Alternate Live. Other releases will include albums by the likes of Evanescence, Joe Strummer, Ozzy Osbourne, Carole King, RZA, and Kali Uchis. You can find out more information about all the releases coming out this November on the official Record Store Day website.

The standard Record Store Day event took place throughout June and July 2021, with over 250 independent stores taking part across the two months. The event had a very successful year and saw a huge increase in vinyl purchases throughout July, with sales shooting above 100,000 units.

In July, the managing director of HMV, Phil Halliday, said he would like to involve the chain in future Record Store Day events. In the statement, Halliday said: “There are plenty of areas in the UK where our participation in Record Store Day would be advantageous to those people, because we’ve got stores in a lot of places where there aren’t independent shops.”

“I think it would be great for the [music] fan if we were part of Record Store Day. The Canadian stores participate and it is something that we would like to do,” Halliday added.

