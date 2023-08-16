Record Store Day relaunch Unsigned contest giving artists a chance to press vinyl









Independent store promoters Record Store Day have announced the relaunch of their popular Unsigned competition.

The competition allows all artists, signed or unsigned, a chance to have their music pressed onto vinyl for a 500-record run. This year, the competition will promote cutting-edge “Bio-Vinyl,” a “new, more sustainable but acoustically identical vinyl compound.”

The winner of the RSD Unsigned competition will also be invited to attend a mastering session at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

To enter the competition, artists are asked to submit a two-minute sample of original music via TikTok or YouTube using the RSDUnsigned hashtag before October 16th. The winner will be selected by a panel of esteemed judges this year, including Bastille frontman Dan Smith.

“This collaboration between Record Store Day and Breed Media is a testament to our commitment to supporting independent artists and recognising the important role they play in their communities,” comments Alan Jordan of Reflex Records and member of the RSD Board.

“RSD Unsigned aims to celebrate the diversity and innovation in new music and shine a light on the role record shops all around the country play in supporting new and breaking talent.”

Amy Fitz Doyley, Sister Cookie, Heavy Rapids and Barbudo are among the list of previous RSD Unsigned winners.

See more Are you an unsigned UK-based artist? Do you want your music pressed onto 500 vinyl records? Well get ready to make some noise!



The #RSDUnsigned competition is back for another year in partnership with @Breed_Media 🥳🧵 pic.twitter.com/MSJxk1Ik9H — Record Store Day UK (@RSDUK) August 15, 2023