Bastille’s Dan Smith had several songs rejected for ‘Barbie’ soundtrack









In recent months, excitement has snowballed surrounding the upcoming Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie. Recently, former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass has been rumoured to be providing music for the movie’s soundtrack. Now, Bastille singer Dan Smith has revealed that he was on board to make music for the movie, but his contributions were abandoned for the final cut.

Earlier this week, a fan asked Smith on Twitter: “Oh also whilst you’re here and talking about films. Any plans to see Barbie or Oppenheimer?”

Smith replied: “Very excited for both of those. In fact, I wrote a couple of songs for the Barbie film (that they didn’t use), but it looks incredible so does Oppenheimer”.

The highly anticipated Barbie movie is set to hit the big screen on July 21st. The promotional campaign for the project has unveiled a series of 20 vibrant posters, each highlighting a different member of the esteemed ensemble.

Alongside Gosling and Robbie are supporting cast members like Dua Lipa, who takes on the role of a mermaid Barbie and Helen Mirren, who lends her voice as the narrator. Meanwhile, Michael Cera, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey, and Nicola Coughlan will add their distinctive flavours to the mix.

