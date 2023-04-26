Ryan Gosling was initially worried he didn’t have the “Ken-ergy” for ‘Barbie’









In a new interview, Ryan Gosling discussed his role in the forthcoming Barbie movie, in which he plays the role of Ken. The actor revealed that he needed to try really hard to bring out his best Ken portrayal after admitting he never felt he had the right “Ken-ergy”.

The Fracture actor discussed the role, which he performed opposite Margot Robbie as the titular toy, in an interview at CinemaCom in Las Vegas. “I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within, and if I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy,” Gosling told the audience at a Warner Bros Pictures event.

“I didn’t see it, but Margot and Greta, they conjured this out of me somehow,” he continued. “It was like I was living my life, and then one day I was bleaching my hair, shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach.”

“It came on like a light scarlet fever,” the star added. “Then I woke up one day and was like, ‘Why is there fake tanner in my sheets? What just happened?’”

Although the makeup was a lot to handle, Gosling revealed that he was grateful to have worked with such a proficient cast. “To work with this group — they’re all brilliant, and it was so exciting, and then to be conjured in such a way was really special,” he added.

The first-look trailer for Barbie arrived in early April as it was revealed Robbie would be joined by fellow Barbies Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Hari Nef. The movie will hit cinema screens on July 21st.