Record Rebound: The Fall reissue their 1983 album ‘Perverted By Language’









In the wake of Sex Pistols’ sterling, if unrefined, work in the 1970s, the post-punk wave prevailed thick and fast as rock once again underwent kaleidoscopic propagation. As the 1980s dawned, the waters of punk had already been diluted by synth, reggae, Afrobeat and Bela Lugosi’s gothic charm. Concurrently, a snarling Mancunian named Mark E. Smith fashioned his own answer to punk as the frontman of The Fall.

As one of the most prolific post-punk bands, The Fall released 31 studio albums between 1979 and 2017 before the death of Smith, the only constant member. Sifting through these albums to pick the best is a difficult task; each carries a distinctive allure despite maintaining a sound so intrinsically attached to The Fall’s DNA.

The legendary broadcaster John Peel described The Fall as his favourite band on several occasions throughout his life and was famously quoted describing the band as “always different (…) always the same”.

Today’s focus, Perverted By Language, is set to rebound across four decades from an era when synth-pop had well and truly taken over, and The Smiths were yet to rejuvenate guitar-driven rock in the mainstream.

Perverted by Language stands a proud milestone in The Fall’s vast discography. With its distinct blend of post-punk energy, intricate songwriting, and Mark E. Smith’s ever-enigmatic lyrical whim, the album rivals more aired LPs such as Hex Enduction Hour and This Nation’s Saving Grace in its finer moments.

As fans had grown to expect, the album showcases The Fall’s characteristic experimentation and willingness to challenge convention. Highlight tracks like the beautifully evasive ‘Garden’ and ‘Neighbourhood of Infinity’ exhibit raw intensity, incorporating a diverse range of influences that set the band apart from their contemporaries.

In a memorable highlight, the first track, ‘Eat Y’Self Fitter’ finds a delectable dissonance between the anguished vocals and Steve Hanley’s driving, melodic basslines, highlighting the band’s knack for creating accessible yet unorthodox compositions. Peel chose this song as one of his all-time favourites during a 1990 appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.

Notably, Perverted by Language was the first album by The Fall to feature Smith’s first wife, Brix Smith. Providing vocals and guitar lines, she gave the band a new avenue to explore both compositionally and conceptually. Although her influence would be more profound in subsequent albums, she co-wrote and performed lead vocals on ‘Hotel Blöedel’, a song inspired by an overnight stay in a Nuremberg hotel next door to an abattoir.

Offering attractive depth to the album’s unrefined feel, ‘Tempo House’ was added as the LP’s only live recording, taped during a performance at the famous Haçienda club in Manchester in July 1983.

Mark E. Smith’s lyrical prowess shines throughout the album, delivering cryptic and thought-provoking verses that add an extra layer of intrigue to the music. His distinctive mouth, known for its cynical commentary, irreverent humour and an ‘uh’ inflexion, is, as ever, central to the album’s distinctive charm, now accentuated by Brix’s tessellating contributions.

On Friday, August 11th, Perverted by Language is being commemorated by Music On Vinyl. The label is reissuing the album on pink 180g audiophile vinyl for a limited edition run of just 1,500 copies. The record can be pre-ordered here.

