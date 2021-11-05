Ray Liotta says Frank Sinatra’s daughters sent him a horse’s head









The image of a severed horse’s head is ubiquitous with Francis Ford Coppola’s seminal classic, The Godfather, released in 1972, starring the likes of Al Pacino, Marlon Brando, Diane Keaton and James Caan. Ray Liotta is also a star of similar gangster crime flicks, with the Goodfellas and Killing Them Softly actor recently reporting that he was sent a fake horse’s head as revenge for not taking a part in a film.

Appearing on Jay Leno’s Garage, Liota stated that the daughters of iconic singer Frank Sinatra once sent him a fake horse’s head as revenge for not playing their father in a film, opting to instead appear in HBO’s The Rat Pack. Speaking on Jay Leno’s show, the actor noted, “The daughters, they wanted me to do a miniseries when they were doing a miniseries about it and I just felt too uncomfortable”.

Continuing, Liotta added, “We were doing the movie and I got delivered a horse’s head. Obviously it wasn’t a real one, but it was a horse’s head. And, you know, a horse’s head means you’re toast”.

Whilst the Sinatra project never saw the light of day, The Rat Pack was released in 1998 and starred Liotta alongside Joe Mantegna, Angus Macfadyen and Don Cheadle of recent Marvel fame. Receiving middling reviews upon its release, perhaps Liotta should’ve indeed gone for the Sinatra project instead.

Concluding his story, Ray Liotta clarifies, “It turned out that his daughters sent it and said, ‘Oh, you could do this one, but you couldn’t do the one that we wanted you to?’”.

More recently Liotta has starred in The Many Saints of Newark alongside Alessandro Nivola, Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga and Michael Gandolfini, a prequel film to the iconic HBO series The Sopranos. Check out the trailer for the brand new chapter to The Sopranos series below.