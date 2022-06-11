Ray Liotta’s daughter shares tribute to late father: “You are the best Dad”









Following Ray Liotta’s death last month, the actor’s daughter, Karsen Liotta, 23, has now paid public tribute to her late father.

The actor, famed for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, died unexpectedly in his sleep at the end of May in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film, Dangerous Waters; he was 67 years old.

For the first time since his death, Karsen has posted publicly about her father’s passing describing him as the “best Dad anyone could ask for”.

Sharing a picture on Instagram, Karsen wrote: “Those who knew him, loved him. You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything.”

Shortly after his death, Ray’s fiancé Jacy Nittolo paid tribute on Instagram, writing: “My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical.”

She adds: “Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of love that one dreams of.”

“He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known… and even that is an understatement.”

The esteemed actor is also known for roles in Cop Land, Marriage Story and The Sopranos film prequel The Many Saints Of Newark.

Liotta is known to have completed two unreleased projects prior to his death. One of which is the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, set to be released July 8th, where Liotta stars alongside Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Greg Kinnear. A trailer for the miniseries can be streamed below.

The other project Liotta completed before his death was the thriller movie Cocaine Bear. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film is inspired by the true story of an American black bear that ingested a duffel bag of cocaine back in 1985. The film is set to be released on February 24th, 2023.