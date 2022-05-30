Ray Liotta completed filming the miniseries’ Black Bird’ and ‘Cocaine Bear’ before his death









Last week we were confronted with the news that legendary Goodfellas star Ray Liotta had passed away at the age of 67.

Naturally, tributes soon followed testify to the loss that he would be to the acting community. However, it has been revealed that he is still set to grace our screens again, having completed two projects prior to his death which await posthumous release soon.

The first of those projects is the Apple TV+ miniseries Black Bird. The series sees him star alongside Taron Egerton, Greg Kinnier and Paul Walter Hauser. It is due for release this July.

Black Bird comes with the following synopsis: “Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.”

The second project Liotta completed filming for before he died was Cocaine Bear. For the Elizabeth Banks-directed feature film, Liotta fronted a young cast, including O’Shea Jackson Jr, Keri Russell and Alden Ehrenreich.

Cocaine Bear “tells the story of a drug runner whose plane crashes with a load of cocaine that’s found by a black bear, who eats it.” This wild romp does not yet have a release date, but it is expected around February next year.

Speaking about working with the star, Egerton wrote: “I have never felt such an easy, warm connection with another performer. He was so generous. If I went one way he followed me. Always dancing. Always listening. Never self-generated.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.