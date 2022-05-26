Ray Liotta death: Tributes pour in for 'Goodfellas' actor









Ray Liotta, the iconic actor who starred in Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece Goodfellas, has passed away at the age of 67. No details of his passing have been offifcially announced, but Deadline have reported that he “died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters.”

Liotta was one of the most gifted character actors of his generation, and as well as playing the complex crook Henry Hill in 1990’s Goodfellas, he also made his name as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams.

Aside from those two timeless blockbusters, his other acting credits include, Something Wild (1986), Unlawful Entry (1992), Cop Land (1997), Hannibal (2001), Blow (2001), John Q (2002), Identity (2003), Observe and Report (2009), Killing Them Softly (2012), The Place Beyond the Pines (2012), and Marriage Story (2019), and the short-lived the drama series Shades of Blue.

Liotta became somewhat synonymous with a criminal character after his performance as Henry Hill in Goodfellas that he was hired as Tommy Vercetti, the protagonist in the legendary video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City in 2002. It was his delivery that was equally as iconic as his unmistakable look, and this is what allowed him to branch out into the animated world.

Famously, he also starred in the cult animated adventure Bee Movie in 2007, as himself. In the totally bonkers film, Liotta showed that he was not afraid to have a joke at himself as he is torn to shreds by the protagonist Bee, Barry Benson, who’s taken him to court for his part in stealing the world’s honey supply.

Up until the point where he makes his appearance, we’ve only seen his face on the front of his own brand of honey jars. It is wonderfully surreal, and Benson starts his cross-examination by congratulating Liotta for his 2005 Emmy Award for his guest appearance on the long-running drama series ER. However, Benson then says to Liotta: “I also see from your résumé that you’re devilishly handsome but with a churning inner turmoil that’s always ready to blow”. To which he gets seriously irked by. A brilliant piece of satire, this showed to all of us that Liotta was way more than just a one-trick pony who always played criminals.

Now that the news has broke of his death, many tributes have poured in from across the celebrity world. Piers Morgan, Jeffrey Wright, and James Mangold shared their appreciation for liotta professionally and personally. The director said of Liotta: “Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.”

See more tributes to the iconic actor below.

Ray Liotta has died. His work as an actor showed his complexity as a human being. A gentle man. So sad to hear. — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 26, 2022

“As far back as I can remember I always wanted to be a gangster.”



Rest In Peace to Ray Liotta. pic.twitter.com/0nysJLSs9X — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta. Man. Just met dude for the first time last year. GREAT actor. Nice to have had a chance to say that to him. RIP. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 26, 2022

I’ll never forget how terrifying #rayliotta was in SOMETHING WILD, the first time I’d seen him. Years later I directed him on FAMILY GUY and he was so sweet, almost shy. A magnificent actor. RIP — David Zuckerman (@David_Zuckerman) May 26, 2022

Very sad to hear about Ray Liotta. Such a phenomenal actor, so watchable and likeable, even in darker roles. RIP ♥️ — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta, 67.

Brilliant actor, loved him in Goodfellas. Sad news. pic.twitter.com/TV9BO419MM — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 26, 2022

This guy.

This guy.

What a laugh.

What a joie de vivre. Gioia per la vita.

The stories and jokes we shared.

Godspeed friend. #RayLiotta RIP pic.twitter.com/wVKW3z2Hy2 — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) May 26, 2022

Ray Liotta deserved Oscar Nominations for "Something Wild" AND "Goodfellas" AND "Marriage Story."



Especially "Marriage Story."



And "No Escape" is totally underrated. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 26, 2022

RIP Ray Liotta. One of the all-time "the friendlier I seem the scarier I am" actors. His performance in GOODFELLAS is an all-timer. The cocaine sequence is just incredible acting, hilarious and harrowing in equal does. Now I really wish he had been in THE IRISHMAN. pic.twitter.com/GY5oDuzQmO — Steven Hyden (@Steven_Hyden) May 26, 2022

RIP the great Ray Liotta, who could make movies feel chaotic in the best way. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) May 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP. pic.twitter.com/O5tueLlBMP — Mangold (@mang0ld) May 26, 2022

RIP, Ray Liotta. One of his last roles was also one of his best, as the unnervingly calm Uncle Sal in The Many Saints of Newark. pic.twitter.com/FLZBll4aGu — Alan Sepinwall (@sepinwall) May 26, 2022

‘Goodfellas’ Star Ray Liotta Dies at 67 – #RIP #RayLiotta We collaborated on #MartinCampbell’s #NoEscape, which is worth checking out for his terrific performance as a thoroughly engaging action star. He’s gone way too soon. #ThursdayThoughts https://t.co/xoCEAqx1ML — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) May 26, 2022