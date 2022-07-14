Watch Rage Against The Machine perform ‘No Shelter’ for the first time in 15 years









Rage Against The Machine performed ‘No Shelter’ on the second Chicago date of their much-delayed ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour. It’s the first time in 15 years that the political rap-rock band have played the song.

‘No Shelter’ has been a fan-favourite since its release on 1998’s Godzilla soundtrack, before also appearing as a bonus track on the Japanese and Australian versions of The Battle of Los Angeles, their third studio album, released in 1999.

The first and second Chicago shows were much the same, less the band swapped ‘Tire Me’ for ‘No Shelter’, and ‘Down Rodeo’ for ‘Vietnow’. However, during the first show, Zach de la Rocha injured his leg during the set and had to play the remaining 13 tracks sat down.

Last Saturday, July 9th, Rage played their first concert in nearly 11 years. It occurred at the Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, Wisconsin. The show included a cover of Bruce Springsteen, 15 of the classic Rage catalogue, and addressed the recent overturning of Roe vs. Wade that legalised abortion in the United States.

After sharing a statement on Roe vs. Wade earlier this year, the band made a pledge to donate $475,000 to reproductive rights organisations in Wisconsin and Illinois. The donation amount has been raised through ticket sales.

The ‘Public Service Announcement’ Tour will continue tomorrow (Friday, July 15th) in Ottawa. In August, the band will complete a run of UK dates, including headline sets at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals, as well as a big open-air show in Edinburgh.

The tour had initially been penned in to go ahead in March 2020, but of course, the Covid pandemic put paid to that, and the tour was rescheduled several times.