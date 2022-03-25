Rammstein, Faith No More cover The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ for Ukraine









Californian industrial/electronica label COP International has assembled a supergroup made up of current and former members of Rammstein, Faith No More, Ministry and Filter. The group have performed a cover of The Beatles’ 1969 classic ‘Come Together’ in an effort to provide aid for Ukrainian refugees.

The cover of the classic pop-rock track boasts a more heavy-rock orientated vocal and instrumental composition compared with the original. The stomp and clap percussion comes as a throwback to Queen’s 1977 hit ‘We Will Rock You’ and even parodies the song toward the end with the refrain “we will stop you”.

The project was helmed by COP International founder Christian Petke alongside the iconic producer of Depeche Mode, Cocteau Twins and Nine Inch Nails, John Fryer. Among those involved on the cover is Bill Gourd of Faith No More, Richard Kruspe of Rammstein, ex-Ministry vocalist Chris Connelly, ex-Filter drummer Matt Walker and Roger Miret of Agnostic Front.

All of the proceeds from digital sales and streams of the single will be donated to UNICEF who are currently providing aid for those in need following The Russian invasion of Ukraine. The UNICEF website reads: “UNICEF is working with partners to reach vulnerable children and families [in Ukraine] with essential services – including health, education, protection, water and sanitation – as well as life-saving supplies”.

“This song is a simple and direct message to the millions of people who are currently suffering in Ukraine and beyond. You are not alone. We see you,” Petke said in a statement.

Supporting the sentiment, Fryer added: “I’m shocked, stunned, dismayed, angry, horrified and saddened by the situation in Ukraine. I don’t how one man’s insane ego can cause this much death and destruction.”

“While we are obviously excited about this new song’s immediate ability to raise awareness and money,” Petke said, “We’d like to think that ‘Come Together’ is only the first step of many. The simple act of supporting one song can help spread a message of hope and compassion around the entire world.”

This new collaboration comes following a heartwarming response from the music industry over the past few weeks, with aid projects and contributions coming from big names including Queen, Belle And Sebastian, The Cure and Massive Attack.

Additionally, a star-studded lineup including Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol are set to perform at the Concert For Ukraine in Birmingham next Tuesday (March 29th).

Listen to the brand new cover of The Beatles’ ‘Come Together’ below.

<a href="https://copinternational.bandcamp.com/album/come-together">Come Together by Lifeline International</a>