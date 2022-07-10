Watch Rage Against the Machine return after 11 years









It was first announced that Rage Against the Machine would return for their ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour over two years ago. Finally, after several Covid-19-related cancellations, the boys have hit the road, flanked by Run the Jewels.

The highly-anticipated tour began with an emphatic performance at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI on Saturday night. This first show marked Rage Against the Machine’s first show in 11 years, and they began proceedings in style with the opening track of the 1992 debut LP, ‘Bombtrack’. The energetic set was closed out, leaving the audience hungry for more with the band’s first single, ‘Killing in the Name’.

Elsewhere in the set, they played ‘Bulls on Parade’, ‘Guerrilla Radio’, ‘Sleep Now in the Fire’, their cover of Springsteen’s ‘The Ghost of Tom Joad’, ‘Wake Up’, ‘Testify’, among others.

As one might expect, the animated display was punctuated with prolific messaging. Rage Against the Machine were backed with LED screens shining slogans like “Abort the Supreme Court” and factoids like “Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.”

The ‘Public Service Announcement’ tour will take Rage Against the Machine around the world over the remainder of the summer, wrapping up proceedings with five dates at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on August 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th and 14th.

Following the tour, the band are set to return to the UK to play live at the Royal Highland Showgrounds in Scotland on August 24th as an extension of Edinburgh’s Connect Music Festival, which will also welcome sets from Massive Attack, The Chemical Brothers and The National from August 26th-28th.

Rage Against the Machine are also set to headline this year’s Reading & Leeds Festival on August 26th (Leeds) and 28th (Reading).

Watch some of the highlights from Rage Against the Machine’s first show in 11 years below.